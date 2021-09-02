OBITUARY: Albert Frank Penasa

Albert Frank Penasa
Albert Frank Penasa was born on June 30, 1935 to Italian immigrants, Serofino and Mary (Zanon) Penasa in Telluride, Colorado. He passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 30, 2021 at the age of 86. Albert spent his early childhood in Ophir, Colorado, and then the family moved to a farm in Montrose, Colorado, where he attended school and graduated from Montrose High School in 1953. He spent two years with the U.S. Navy and thoroughly enjoyed his time served. Albert talked about it often and always wished he would have been able to stay longer.
On June 25, 1960, Albert married Geraldine Mae Buzzard in Montrose, Colorado. Together they had three daughters, Monica, Marcie and Missy. Albert worked for Flanigan Auto Sales in Montrose for several years and then began a long career with Montgomery Ward. The family moved often with Montgomery Ward, finally settling in Cortez, Colorado, in 1972. Geraldine passed away in February of 1976 and Albert was left to raise his three daughters alone, which we think he did a great job and was the best dad ever. Albert also worked for Walmart in Cortez for 21 years and he enjoyed working there and made many lasting friendships; even after his retirement he talked a lot about Walmart.
One of Albert’s favorite pastimes was to spend time with his best friend, Jimmy Suckla, up in the mountains and Gypsum Valley with the cows. These were some of the best times of his life. Monica and Steve were able to take him to South Mountain with Jimmy and Darlene in August 2020. Albert so enjoyed being a tour guide and we heard some great stories, especially the one of Als Tree. He was a lifelong member of the Montrose ELKS and a member of the VFW.
Albert is survived by his daughters, Monica (Steve) Dibsie; Marcie (Dave) Kropf and Missy (Dean) Valdez; his grandchildren, Jory Miller, Brandi (Jed) Martinez, Dusty (MaryAnn) Castor, Danny (Jayna) Castor, David (RaShea) Castor, Keesha (Alec) Carignan, Deano Valdez, and Nick Valdez; 11 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; his parents; six brothers and one sister.
Albert’s family wants to acknowledge his second family at the Beehive. Jan, Carla and the staff were amazing in their care of our dad for the last seven months and especially during the last three days of his life. We cannot thank them enough.
Memorial services for Albert Frank Penasa will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel in Cortez, Colorado. Military honors will be performed by the veterans of Montezuma County.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.