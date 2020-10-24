Alesandro ‘Alex’ Aragon
December 20, 1939 — September 24, 2020
Alesandro “Alex” Aragon, age 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He entered this world on Dec. 20, 1939 in Bernalillo, New Mexico, born to Macario and Emilia Aragon. He is survived by his wife, Ramonita Aragon, son, Alex Aragon and daughter, Sandra (Lon) Morgan.
Alex is survived by four grandkids and his brothers and sisters, Fred, Max, Larry (Anita), Pete (Dora), Patsy Smith (Rick) Leroy (Glorianna), Tony (Carla), Abel, Frank, Priscilla Sanchez (Bill) Linda Matta (David) and Sophie.
Alex was predeceased by his parents, sisters Hazel, Dolores and Juanita.
Alex graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1987, retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Alex worked for 13 years at the Social Security Administration. He took great pride as a volunteer to teach English and Spanish as a second language in his community.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at FRENCH – Westside website, frenchfunerals.com/westside.
