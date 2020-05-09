Alfred Ray Morgan
August 11th, 1935 – May 2, 2020
“13: Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14:For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 18 Therefore encourage one another with these words.” 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
One of the world’s biggest hearts stopped beating when Jesus took our Papa by the hands and said, “Your work on earth is done.”
Alfred Ray Morgan was born Aug. 11, 1935 in Winthrop, Arkansas to Albert Mae and Mayme Lee (Murry) Morgan. He was the 12th of 15 children. He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1952 at the age of 17, and remained lifelong friends with most of his graduating class. At 6’ 4” he excelled at basketball. He worked on the family farm from childhood, and left Arkansas at 17 for Colorado to log with his older brothers. He got off the bus in Gunnison, rode the train to Sapinero to get to the sawmill. Logging was in his blood, and that’s how he lost his left eye at 31. Ray helped build most of the back roads in Western Colorado that we still enjoy today. He also logged and helped build some of the Telluride ski runs.
On one of his trips back to Arkansas, he met the love of his life, Margaret Faye Priddy, at a dance. He drug her sweater through the mud and never lived it down. They celebrated 65 wonderful years together. They settled in Western Colorado where they raised their three children.
Ray was a man of many talents and a jack of all trades. In addition to being a master sawyer and millwright, he was a roughneck in the oil fields, a roofer, sider, window builder and engineer. While in construction, he worked with his son-in-law, son, grandsons, brother-in-law, cousins and countless young men that he mentored and taught old fashioned work ethic. Everyone called him “Papa.” He especially enjoyed the historical restoration projects. He was an entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses, lastly being the Oasis Car Wash where he was a local celebrity. Everyone loved the friendly man with the pirate eye patch.
Ray was an excellent storyteller, and had a story for every occasion. He loved practical jokes, dancing and music of all kinds. Papa could find a bargain from a mile away. He was a yard saler extraordinaire. When purchasing anything he would say, “You now how many bottles of salmon eggs that would buy?”
He supplied the entire family with anything they may, or may not, have needed. There wasn’t a yard sale lawn mower he couldn’t fix with bailing wire, duct tape and true grit.
He loved to hunt and go camping with his family. Our annual family campout was always a highlight, and last year there were 60 people that got to enjoy Ray’s company.
But by far, his favorite thing to do was go fishing. He was a master fisherman. He owned more than 300 fishing poles, which he enjoyed giving to any and everyone that needed one. Papa would give the shirt off his back, his last dollar from his wallet or the food off his plate to anyone in need. He had the biggest heart.
John 13:34-35 says, “34: A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. 35: By this all people will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.” This was how Ray treated everyone. He never met a stranger, was a lifelong charmer, and one of his favorite things to say was, “Darlin’, when you got it, you got it!”
Above all, Ray loved Jesus. He gave his life to the Lord and was forever changed. He was a member of Celebration Church in Montrose. Over the years, he served in many positions. Deacon, usher, Royal Ranger leader and greeter. He especially loved working with kids. He helped build three local churches from the ground up.
The Bible says in Matthew 6:21, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Ray’s treasure was his family! His grandkids and great grandkids adored him, and they were the apple of his eye. He always had a secret stash of chocolate “choch” which was his favorite to share with them.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; his mother-in-law Lillie Mae Priddy; sister-in-law Judy Deltondo; brother-in-law Jim Moore and countless other loved ones. He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret Morgan (Montrose); sister Mary Kesterson (Winthrop, Arkansas); brother Leroy (Delane) Morgan (Cookville, Texas); eldest son Jimmy (Kathy) Morgan (Chicago); daughter Lisa (Gary) Coram (Montrose); and son Bobby Ray (Melissa) Morgan (Montrose). His grandchildren, Paula (Brad) Suhorepetz, Summer (Ferron) Dunham, Chelsey Morgan, Margo (Jake) Poole, Tyrel Ray (Melissa) Coram, Valor (Tiffany) Morgan, and Isaac & River Clishe (Montrose), also survive him, as do his great-grandchildren, Avery, Autumn, Aspen, Lily, Violet Rae, Aiden, Jaxton, Nola, Katherine, Cooper, Blake, Ruby, Chandler and Leo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
The hole that he left will never be filled, but the memories and stories will last forever and ever. Until we meet again, Papa, we know you have found the best fishing hole in heaven and are saving a spot for us!
A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, Papa would have wanted a donation made to the Trump campaign. #Trump2020
