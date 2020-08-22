obit Alfred Morgan

Alfred Ray Morgan

August 11, 1935 - May 2, 2020

Alfred Ray Morgan of Montrose was born Aug. 11, 1935 in Winthrop, Arkansas, to Albert Mae and Mayme Lee (Murry) Morgan.

He passed into the arms of Jesus on May 2, 2020.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road, Montrose. A luncheon will be served afterwards.

If there are any questions, call Lisa Coram at 970-596-5046.

