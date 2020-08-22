Alfred Ray Morgan
August 11, 1935 - May 2, 2020
Alfred Ray Morgan of Montrose was born Aug. 11, 1935 in Winthrop, Arkansas, to Albert Mae and Mayme Lee (Murry) Morgan.
He passed into the arms of Jesus on May 2, 2020.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road, Montrose. A luncheon will be served afterwards.
If there are any questions, call Lisa Coram at 970-596-5046.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.