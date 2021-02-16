Alice B. Fisher

Alice B. Fisher, 93, of Montrose passed away at Spring Creek Chalet on Feb. 12, 2021. Alice knitted all the baby sweaters sold at Montrose Memorial Hospital gift shop for the past 40 years.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.

