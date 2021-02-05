Alice Barker Downey
Alice Barker Downey was born in Jaroso, Colorado, in 1935; she was the fifth of six children born to Frank and Mary Barker. Alice passed away at her home in Montrose on Feb. 1, 2021. Between those dates she played the roles of wife, mother and — much to her delight — grandmother.
After graduating from Campion Academy in 1953, she married Paul Downey. They settled in Denver, where their children, Chelle and Buster, were born. Alice and Paul moved to Montrose in 1968. She was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Alice never met a stranger. She believed in an abundance of fabric, food, friends and family. She was a hard worker, the first one up in the morning, the last to bed at night, with a nap or two in between. Her canning was precise and prolific; she loved foraging for fruit, asparagus and Olathe sweet corn. Alice loved children; many children were entrusted to the care of “Auntie Alice.”
Alice is predeceased by her husband, Paul Downey. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Lorenz; her children Buster (Jill) Downey and Chelle (Dail) Downey-Magee; granddaughters Rachel (Mitchell) Seltman and Kelsey (Kyle) Cate; and two great-grandchildren.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
