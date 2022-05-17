Alice Louise Catlin
July 1, 1943 – May 12, 2022
There are special people in our lives who will never leave us…even after they are gone. You will be forever in our hearts.
Alice Louise Catlin took the Lord’s hand when he called her home on Thursday May 12, 2022. Alice was born July 1,1943 to Lewis & Florence (Harper) Nichols in Fruita, Colorado. She was one of five children born during a time of hard work, farming and ranching. She and her family moved to Ridgway, Colorado. and raised sheep and cattle. At a very early age she fell in love with horses, she loved to race her horse “sweetheart” through the meadows at the ranch. As a freshman in high school, she won 1st place in 4-H for a wool dress that she made by hand.
Alice continued on with a life of farming after marrying her high school sweetheart Wallace “Bub” Catlin on February 4,1961. They made several farms a home from Shavano Valley, Olathe, to Spring Creek Mesa. They raised 3 sons to farming and ranching and added a daughter along the way. All of their children went to Montrose schools, where Alice was very involved with 4-H and FFA. In 1985 Bub and Alice moved to the San Luis valley living in several locations and finally putting down roots in Del Norte where they currently reside. In the San Luis Valley Alice worked as a cook in the Del Norte elementary school and rediscovered her true love of teaching children. She pursued and gained her teaching degree in 1994 and taught kindergarten for 24 years before retiring in 2007.
Throughout Alice’s life, family was the most important thing. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, teacher, truck and tractor driver, “go-fer”, cook, disciplinarian (in her soft style), bookkeeper, secretary and excellent in household management.
Alice loved to dance. Many remember her and Bub “cutting a rug” at the Montrose and Monte Vista Elks clubs. Her thirst for learning and fascination with history resided deep as well. She handled numerous bouts of cancer and health issues with her beautiful style, grace and never quit attitude that she was known for. It was a very rare occasion when you did not see her wonderful smile. Her love of horses carried her through her cancer by becoming her sanctuary and escape, being around all of them brought her so much joy.
Alice is survived by her husband of 61 years Wallace “Bub” Catlin, son Rick(Peggy) Catlin of Grand Junction, CO, son Rod (Janet) Catlin of Monahan, TX, son Rusty (Eugenia) Catlin of Olathe, CO, daughter Carol (Jay) Swingle of Montrose, CO, sister Ruth Hildestad of Spring Creek, NV, sister Marylou (Jim) Herr of Milaca, MN, brother George (Wan Wan) Nichols of Elizabeth, CO, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our sincere gratitude is extended to family and friends for all the love & support throughout her lifetime and during her illness. To Valley Manor and hospice staff that took such amazing care of her thank you.
There will be a celebration of life at the Montrose Christian Church on Monday May 23 at 10:30 a.m. as well as a celebration of life in Del Norte on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at North Park (Spruce Street and First) in Del Norte. Arrangements are being made by Crippin Funeral Home.