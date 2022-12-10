OBITUARY: Alice E. Smith

Alice E. Smith passed away at her home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Nov. 29, 2022. She was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on July 18, 1941, and spent her formative years in San Luis, Colorado with her sisters (and best friends), Karen and Louise, and her parents, Marbella Vigil Smith Aman and Smithpeter Eben Smith. After graduating from Saint Scholastica Academy in 1959, Alice attended the University of Colorado.
Although Alice worked as a bank teller, loan officer, physician’s assistant, legal assistant, and business administrator at the Chamber of Commerce, her favorite positions in her life were mother to her three children, Debbie, Peter, and Tim, and grandmother to Sam.
More than anything, she loved gatherings with family and holiday dinners. In addition to her many creative hobbies, she enjoyed reading, watching crime dramas, solving puzzles, and was a fierce competitor at games, especially scrabble. Alice was exceptionally kind and caring. She was always smiling and had a very positive attitude. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her companion and former husband William R. Robinson of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, her son Peter Scull and wife Charlotte (Bocquin) and grandson Samuel of Denver, Colorado, her son Timothy Scull and wife Megan Paris Rundlet of Denver, Colorado, her sister Louise Urgo of Brookline, Massachusetts, and her sister Karen and husband Richard Gibbs of Tampa, Florida. She was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Scull.
Burial and memorial services to be held at a later date.
