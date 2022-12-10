OBITUARY: Alice E. Smith

Alice E. Smith

Alice E. Smith passed away at her home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Nov. 29, 2022. She was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on July 18, 1941, and spent her formative years in San Luis, Colorado with her sisters (and best friends), Karen and Louise, and her parents, Marbella Vigil Smith Aman and Smithpeter Eben Smith. After graduating from Saint Scholastica Academy in 1959, Alice attended the University of Colorado.

