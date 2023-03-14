OBITUARY: Alice Earldeen Jones

Alice Earldeen Jones ("Earldeen") was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left us peacefully the evening of March 10, 2023, with her three girls by her side after a bout with terminal cancer. She was 84.
She was born to Homer and June Webber on April 30, 1938. After graduating from Arvada High School in 1956, Earldeen married Ed Jones, her high school sweetheart on Aug. 11, 1956. They were married on the naval base in Pensacola, Florida, where they resided for two years. They had three daughters: Tami, Tari and Traci.
Earldeen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She was an avid Broncos fan who drove to all the home games. She always had an opinion on the game and the quarterbacks leading the game.
She was an accomplished business woman. She started as a real estate secretary and bookkeeper in Arvada, Colorado, years before starting her adventures in the horse business with her husband Ed. In 1976 she, Ed and the girls made the big move to the Western Slope (Delta) where she went into building and operating a pig business while working full time brokering hogs. In 2000 she became an accomplished realtor/broker, Realtor of the Year in 2020 and served eight years on the Delta County Board of Realtors.
Earldeen was involved in many projects. In 2004, Marla Cinnamon and Alice Jones created CinaJones Land LLC. They designed and built "Cherrywood Villas,” which was her pride and joy. Up to a week before her passing, she continued with the designing and remodeling for her clients.
She was the strongest, most straightforward, most kindhearted woman around. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Mom is survived by three daughters — Tami Fraser (Colorado Springs), Tari Markley (Montrose), Traci Barrientos and Michael Barrientos (Aravada) — eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Deanna June Webber and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Edward Jones, parents June and Homer Webber, brother Gordon Louis Webber, in-laws Roy and Inez Jones, son-in-law Dennis Fraser and great-granddaughter Emilie Hope Liebold.
A Rosary service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Taylor Funeral Home, 682 1725 Road, Delta.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Taylor Funeral Home. Please show your support for our No. 1 Broncos Fan! Wear your Bronco attire, blue and orange, etc.
Reception will follow at Bill Heddles Rec Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital (Salt Lake City, Utah and Portland, Oregon.) They helped two of her grandchildren. Also, St. Jude Children's Cancer Hospital.
