OBITUARY: Alice Earldeen Jones

Alice Earldeen Jones ("Earldeen") was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left us peacefully the evening of March 10, 2023, with her three girls by her side after a bout with terminal cancer. She was 84.

She was born to Homer and June Webber on April 30, 1938. After graduating from Arvada High School in 1956, Earldeen married Ed Jones, her high school sweetheart on Aug. 11, 1956. They were married on the naval base in Pensacola, Florida, where they resided for two years. They had three daughters: Tami, Tari and Traci.

