Alice Leigh (Miller) Kramer
November 11, 1926 - August 5, 2020
Alice Leigh (Miller) Kramer, 93, a lifelong Montrose County resident, had her prayers answered when called home to her Lord on Aug. 5, 2020, at Heidi’s Chateau in Montrose.
Alice was born Nov. 11, 1926 in Olathe to Vernon and Vertie Miller. She attended Olathe schools, graduating from Olathe High School in 1946. Alice married John Albert Kramer Jr. in May of that year. She attended Our Lady of Fatima and St. Mary Catholic Churches.
Alice dedicated her life to helping John with the family farm and raising three sons. She had many wonderful times serving her church as a cook to resident priests, Altar and Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister and greeter; serving in the community for Cub Scouts and 4-H, Montrose Hospital volunteer, as well as singing with Sweet Adelines. Her greatest joy in life was her church, family and playing cards with her friends. Alice was notorious for her famous expressions “Holy Balls” and “Oh, Whores.”
Alice is survived by two sons, Gerald (Margie) Kramer of Montrose and Randy (Paula) Kramer of Olathe; grandchildren Connie (Scott) Barber, John Kramer, Greg (Maria) Kramer, Tracy (Tom) Koch, Joe (Katie) Kramer and Kris (Maria) Kramer and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Jr.; two sons John III and Stephen; granddaughter Gayle and great-granddaughter Casandra; twin brother Alvin Miller, and sisters Esther Krill and Betty Mills.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Crippin Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to HopeWest in her honor. We also would like to thank the staff at Heidi’s and HopeWest for their extraordinary care.
