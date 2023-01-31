OBITUARY: Alice Logan

Alice Logan passed away Jan. 18, 2023, under the care of Hospice in Olathe, Colorado. Alice was born in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico to Juan Antonio and Manuelita Ulibarri and was one of nine siblings.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Manuelita, siblings Doroteo, Joe, Rosanna and Cleo, husband Glen and two of her children, Christopher and Alice Elaine.

