OBITUARY: Alice Logan

Alice Logan passed away Jan. 18, 2023, under the care of Hospice in Olathe, Colorado. Alice was born in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico to Juan Antonio and Manuelita Ulibarri and was one of nine siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Manuelita, siblings Doroteo, Joe, Rosanna and Cleo, husband Glen and two of her children, Christopher and Alice Elaine.
She spent her childhood on a homestead in Las Nutrias where her father was a rancher. Her dad, Juan also served in the Army. Alice and her sisters would make goat cheese and sell to the townspeople. Her family grew all their produce and canned everything on a wood burning stove and knew the value of hard work and family.
She met her husband Glen at a dance in Las Nutrias while Glen was stationed nearby with the Air Force. After they got married, Glen and Alice moved to Farmington, New Mexico, then to Boulder, Colorado, where Glen graduated from the University of Colorado. Glen worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, and they moved to Arizona, Oregon, California, and Colorado while raising their seven children. They were married 69 years.
Alice was passionate and creative about making numerous quilts for weddings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always busy making bread, gardening, canning, sewing and crocheting. Even while she was sitting, she would be working on a project in her hands. Alice loved hosting family gatherings and had a large pot of pozole ready for travelers no matter when they arrived.
Glen and Alice moved to Paonia in the late 90s and enjoyed traveling to visit family and also traveled to Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and Scotland. They enjoyed playing bingo. They went to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for more than 25 years.
Alice is survived by her siblings, Isaida, Feliberto, Ursinia and Jane; her children, Patty Logan, Grace Farrell (Ray), Becky Logan, Veronica Rogers (Nat), Gary Logan (Aileen); 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Alice was a kind, generous family woman and never met someone she would not help. She will be greatly missed. We request donations be sent to your favorite charity in honor of Alice.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia on Saturday, Feb.11, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside committal service at Cedar Hill cemetery, also in Paonia.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Logan's family; 970-249-2121.
