OBITUARY: Alice M. Zahniser, August 11, 1936-February 3, 2021 (age 84)

August 11, 1936- February 3, 2021 (age 84)
Alice M. Zahniser
Alice M. Zahniser was born to Dan and Lucy DeVincentis on Aug. 11, 1936, in Sams, Colorado, near Ouray, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose. Alice, from the very tender age of 13, was very spiritually inclined and was baptized. Throughout her entire life she had a strong desire to please her God, Jehovah and to share her beliefs about the Bible with others.
On Dec. 11, 1955, Alice married Jonathan “Wilbur” Zahniser and they lived in Montrose Colorado, working on the family Farm and Sheep Ranch. Together they had two sons, Steve and Dale. Alice especially enjoyed being a mother and placed all of her love and energy into this privilege. Wilbur and Alice enjoyed 58 wonderful years together, full of family, vacations, and spiritual conventions. She was able to enjoy working on the family ranch, watching football with her boys, entertaining friends from all over the world and traveling many times to her favorite destination, Hawaii, with family.
Her sweet and kind demeanor was something that all of her family and friends will cherish. She worked tirelessly in the ministry work, enjoying the privilege of helping many, not only those from the Montrose area, but anywhere she went. Many remember wonderful times at the Zahniser home. Alice did not know a stranger, everyone was welcome at her table, where she prepared her famous leg of lamb and various Italian dishes.
Alice is survived by her two sons: Her son Steve and his wife Carol, her son Dale and his wife Cheryl; her sister, Julie Crawford; and many nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan W. Zahniser; parents, Dan and Lucy DeVincentis; brothers, Willy DeVincentis and Don DeVincentis.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. and will be available via the Zoom link found at https://crippinfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers from PACE and the Valley Manor Care Center, who showed such kindness in tirelessly working to care for our dear Alice.
