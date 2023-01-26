OBITUARY: Alice Marie Sutherlin

A wonderful, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister in-law, and aunt passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.
Alice, known to most family and friends as Bunny, was born July 10, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bunny moved to Montrose, Colorado, with her parents Ray and Alice Hadley when she was 9 years old. Bunny has a younger sister Francis Carroll, Worland, Wyoming. She grew up and went to school in Montrose and met the love of her life, Arthur Sutherlin (Bud). Bud and Bunny were married Nov. 28,1954 and shared 68 years of love and adventures raising their four children Cindy, Debbie, Susie, and Tabor.
Bunny was a city girl but had no trouble becoming a farmwife when they bought a farm on Spring Creek Mesa. Bunny learned to feed and raise chickens, pigs, lambs and cattle along with milking the cows and irrigating. She always had a big garden and canned everything she raised.
In 1963 Bud and Bunny packed everything up and moved to Anchorage, Alaska. They were there only a few months and moved back to Montrose when Bunny became very homesick. They bought a farm in the Riverside area south of Montrose. They built their first home there, where Bunny milked five Holstein cows and sold cream for extra money. A couple years later they bought the other part of the farm and moved to the Uncompahgre area where Bunny again used her farmer skills raising livestock, a big garden and four kids. That place was known as McDonalds farm to the neighborhood because of the menagerie of animals and livestock Bunny raised.
Bunny was a Brownie, Girl Scout and 4-H leader and taught sewing, cooking (she was a great cook) and many life skills to kids in the Riverside and Uncompahgre area. In 1970 Bud and Bunny sold everything and packed up and went to homestead in Canada. That didn’t work so they came back to Montrose, where Bunny worked at Russell Stover as a candy dipper and Walmart in the shoe department making many new friends. They moved to Brighton, Colorado, for Bud’s job and after retirement they moved to Soldotna, Alaska. While in Alaska she was a passionate quilter. Bunny made many quilts for family and friends. During all these adventures Dad and Mom always held hands wherever they went.
Mom was the best Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother you could ever ask for. She taught our family love, honor and kindness. She loved all her family and extended family so very much. She leaves behind her loving husband Bud; daughters Cindy (Mark) Roberts, Debra (Bryan) Gale, Susan Sutherlin; son Tabor (Kelly) Sutherlin; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Francis (Bruce) Carroll; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews who adored Aunt Bunny.
Celebration of life will be held this summer at Ruth’s picnic area in Soldotna, Alaska.
Condolences may be sent to: Bud Sutherlin 37618 Sara St. Soldotna, AK 99669
