OBITUARY: Alice Marie Sutherlin

A wonderful, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister in-law, and aunt passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.

Alice, known to most family and friends as Bunny, was born July 10, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bunny moved to Montrose, Colorado, with her parents Ray and Alice Hadley when she was 9 years old. Bunny has a younger sister Francis Carroll, Worland, Wyoming. She grew up and went to school in Montrose and met the love of her life, Arthur Sutherlin (Bud). Bud and Bunny were married Nov. 28,1954 and shared 68 years of love and adventures raising their four children Cindy, Debbie, Susie, and Tabor.

