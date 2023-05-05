Alicia Brooke Major

Our precious Alicia (Allie) Brooke Major passed away to be with our Heavenly Father. Allie was born in Montrose, Colorado on July 31 st , 1998, to Felisia and Steve Major. She lived in Montrose until she passed away on April 21 st , 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

