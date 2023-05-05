Our precious Alicia (Allie) Brooke Major passed away to be with our Heavenly Father. Allie was born in Montrose, Colorado on July 31 st , 1998, to Felisia and Steve Major. She lived in Montrose until she passed away on April 21 st , 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Our sweet Allie was born with a rare disability that gave her a life expectancy of 14 years old. Despite all her hardships, she showed us how strong she was in every little thing she did and lived to be 24 years old. Our Allie was not only a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, and friend, but she was a true blessing in disguise. She was our gift from God who brought us joy and taught us so many things in life. She taught us how to love unconditionally, how to be
compassionate, to be generous, kind and not to take things for granted. Anyone who was blessed to meet her and got to know her could not help but fall in love with her. She had gorgeous hazel eyes and her smiles were the most beautiful, contagious smiles you could ever see. Allie knew no hate, no anger, and never judged. She stands in our hearts as a reminder of strength, perseverance, and love.
Allie is survived by; (Mother) Felisia and Shane Sprang, (Father) Steve Major and Shana Frey, (Sisters/Brothers) Kristin Major, Ashley and Aaron Vigil, Samantha Major, Dorian and Shelbi Sprang, Coti and Ashley Thompson, (Grandparents) Monette Major and Richard Hobbs, Randall and Tina Rowland, Tom Martinez, and Susan Sprang, (Uncles/Aunts) Mark and Debbie Martinez, Shaunna Maurer, Sharon and Christopher Brockman, Ephraim, Theo, and Tristen Rowland, Michelle Goldstein, Shanen Sprang, Brandie and Tony Winter. (Nieces/Nephews), Arianna and Janessa Cano, Anthony, Addison, and Aarilyn Vigil, and Grayson Sprang. (Cousins) Michael and Alicia Garcia, Kassandra and Mark Largent, Dylan Martinez, Maximillian
Martinez, Mark and Logan Martinez, Marie Martinez, Amanda and Brandon Strang, Lexy, Makala, and Emma Winter, Alyssa McCarthy, Jordan and Cody Davenport, and many more.
She is preceded in death by two of the most amazing people, her grandmother, Elizabeth Rowland who she had an undeniable bond with and were partners in crime, and her grandfather, Dennis Major.
She truly was a gift from God, and we look forward to the day we can see her run, laugh, be healthy, happy, and beautiful as God always intended her to be. Until then, we will remember everything she taught us, all the joy she brought us and hold her close in our hearts.
A memorial service in Allie’s honor will be held at Montrose Christian Church on May 13, 2023, at 10:00am. Reception to follow at the church. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Allie had a love for butterflies and the color purple, you are welcome to wear something cheerful, purple or butterflies in her honor.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at time of service or tohttps://gofund.me/0ac1fcb9Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family. (970) 249-2121
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone