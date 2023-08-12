OBITUARY: Allen J. Roberts; Aug. 29, 1939 – Aug. 8, 2023

Allen Joseph Roberts, age 83, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Allen, also known as Al, was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Ernest and Anna Roberts (Taylor) in Orangeville, Pennsylvania. Al had one sister, Naomi Kinney (Arnold), and two brothers, Ernest and David, all deceased.
Al spent his early years in Pennsylvania where he chased his lovely wife, Shirley Bogart, and they married on Sept. 5, 1959 and had two children son, Gary Allen and daughter, Valorie Ann.
While in Pennsylvania, Al worked at Magee Carpet in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, the PA Department of Highways, and other jobs. He enjoyed hunting, playing baseball, and throwing darts.
In the early 1960s, Al came to Montrose, Colorado, for a deer hunting trip and fell in love with the area. Soon after he packed up his family in a station wagon and U-Haul trailer and moved to Montrose. They arrived in Montrose in August, 1969, where they lived in several rental places until they established their current residence.
Al worked at many places, including Davis Motors, the City of Montrose, the Town of Rangely, Town of Olathe and Montrose County. Shirley worked and landed a job at City Market where she worked for 32 years until she retired in 2000.
Al was also a “Jack of all Trades," painting UPS trucks, other vehicles, rebuilding vehicles and selling them, raising horses and mules, and producing hay.
Al also started his own business called “Al’s Outfitting” and he became well known as “Big Al." Al’s Outfitting became a huge success catering to hunters hunting for deer and elk, and was in business for over 30 years.
Al loved hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, bowling, motor home traveling, classic cars and trucks, and taking care of his horses and mules.
Al was a lifetime member of the Montrose Elks Lodge (54 years), and a member of North America Hunting Club, Colorado Outfitters Club, The Elks Foundation, and the National Rifle Association.
Al passed on after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Surviving family members include his wife, Shirley, son, Gary of Little Elm, Texas, and daughter, Valorie Munro (Greg) of Durango, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Montrose Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hope West/Hospice, or to the Montrose Elks Lodge in Al’s name.
