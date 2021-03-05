OBITUARY: Allena Mae Stanton

Allena Mae Stanton
Allena Mae (Carroll) Stanton, daughter of Allen R. and Minnie M. (Hittle) Carroll was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Kennebec, Iowa and left her earthly life March 1, 2021 to join loved ones in her heavenly home.
Allena grew up in western Iowa, graduated from Salix High School, then worked in finance in Sioux City before marrying Henry Stanton who she had met while vacationing in Colorado. After being married in Onawa, Iowa on May 5, 1950 they settled on a ranch near Ridgway, Colorado, where they raised their family and shared 52 happy years of marriage before Henry’s death in 2002.
Allena enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. She especially liked camping trips and seeing new places. She would tell of the special times spent with her husband explaining ancient Indian ruins and other historical sights. All museums were of interest.
She worked as secretary of the Ridgway School for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She was active in the Ridgway Community Church for many years and later, after moving to Montrose, Colorado, became a member of the Montrose Christian Church. For several years she was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and had an active part in the Montrose Christian Women’s Club.
After the death of her husband, she moved to a home in Montrose, also spending some time at the ranch in Ridgway. The times at the ranch became less as she became more involved in bible studies, volunteering at a nursing home and playing dominos and pinochle with her friends. When alone at home, many hours were spent putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Along with parents and husband, Allena was preceded in death by an only daughter, Marsha Dumask, who was killed in an auto accident in 1989. Also, a son, Mike Stanton, who died in 2003 after a battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He left behind his wife, Corinne Liddell of Bayfield, Colorado; other surviving family members are a son, Coll Stanton and wife Helena; Michelle Stanton and Ben Sellards of Clifton, Colorado; grandchildren, Shannon Kishbaugh and husband John, Angela Dumask, Lisa Metcalf and husband Nick of Montrose, Colorado, Toni Larson and husband Adam, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Amanda Persefield and husband Matt of Fruita Colorado, Dustin Stanton and Jeremy Dutson of San Diego, California, and Tony Liddell and wife Amy of Bayfield, Colorado. Also, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hallie Kohles of Grand Junction, Colorado; and a brother, Bruce Carroll and wife Fran of Worland, Wyoming; along with several nieces and nephews.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
