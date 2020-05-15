Alma Jean Risenhoover
January 8. 1934 - May 2, 2020
Alma Jean Risenhoover, of Yuma Arizona, died Saturday morning on May 2, 2020 at a Hospice facility in Yuma, Arizona, at the age of 86.
Alma Jean Andrews was born in Montrose on Jan. 8, 1934, the daughter of Lloyd and Ethel (Roberts) Andrews. She graduated in 1952 from Montrose High School and married Don Risenhoover, also of Montrose, on May 4, 1952. She and Don were two days short of sharing a marriage of 68 years at her death.
Jean became a Navy wife and enjoyed the travel and adventures that it gave her and her family for 20 years. Her love of family was always her main concern and she shared a great love story with Don, no matter where the Navy sent them. Jean was a wonderful mother to her two children, Debbie (David) Thelen and Ken (Lynn) Risenhoover. After their Navy retirement in 1971 in Orlando Florida, Don and Jean moved back to Montrose with their two children. They were able to reconnect with Jean's large Roberts and Anders families and many friends. In 1985, Don and Jean built and moved to a house on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri where they enjoyed boating and fishing and being closer to Don's family including his parents, Fred and Millie Risenhoover who also had lived in Montrose.
Jean is survived by her husband Don in Yuma, Arizona, her sister Loydel (Rick) Epstein in Montrose, her daughter Debbie (David) of Moore, South Carolina and her son Ken of Olympia, Washington. She had six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and dearly loved them all unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ethel Andrews, her younger sister Joyce, and many aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to list.
Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, private goodbyes were said at her gravesite in Grand View Cemetery and attended by her sister Loydel, with her husband Rick Epstein and her daughter, Debbie with her husband David Thelen. Jean was placed next to her parents and sister. Any future memorials to celebrate Jean's adventurous and fulfilled life will be announced in the future.
If anyone would like to honor Jean, they can contribute to Compassus Hospice at 2320 S. 22nd Drive, Yuma, AZ 85364 who provided her with wonderful care and concern as well as comfort in her last few days.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
