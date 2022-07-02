Alonzo M. Franklin Sr., 60, of Pueblo, Colorado, left to join his heavenly family on June 26, 2022, after a six-year-long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born to Henry and Erlinda Franklin on May 19, 1962. He attended schools in Pueblo, graduating from East High School in 1980.
Alonzo was married to his wife, Jennifer Franklin, of 34 years, in Pueblo in 1988. He moved his family to Montrose, Colorado in 1996, where he spent the next 21 years raising his two boys and enjoying a career working for the Bostwick Park Water Conservancy District.
He moved back to Pueblo in 2016, after being diagnosed with his illness, to be closer to his boys.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Alonzo (Melinda) and Brandon; grandchildren, Lyla and Tate; brothers Fred, Gilbert (Diana) and Lloyd, Wayne (Sarah) Jiron, Bob (Linda) Jiron, Ted Jiron; sisters Rita (John) Casias, Sharon (John) Gent; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Alonzo will always be remembered for his contagious smile, his big heart, but more so, for being a loving husband, father and papa.
Viewing is from 2 — 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, with a sharing of memories from 3 — 4 p.m., at Romero Family Funeral Home. The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Abundant Life in Pueblo. A reception at the Elks Lodge will follow.
