Alta Mae Cooper
January 6, 1928 - August 19, 2020
Alta Mae (Garrison) Cooper, 92, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1928, to Mr. Ed J. and Pearl (DeVinny) Garrison of Montrose.
Alta Mae attended grade school at Oak Grove Elementary and Maple Grove Elementary. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1947. Growing up, Alta Mae spent most of her time on the bald hills of Highway 90 on her family sheep ranch.
In 1947, she married the love of her life, Jim Cooper. Within their 62 years of marriage, they had three children: Jimmy E. Cooper, Gary W. Cooper, and Sandra D. (Cooper) Boyd. Alta Mae and Jim raised their family in Spring Creek Canyon, where they continued the family business of sheep ranching. They spent many of their summers in Rico, Colorado, working with their sheep. Alta Mae enjoyed crafting, working in her garden, and spending time with family.
Alta Mae is survived by her siblings, Jack Garrison and Edwin Garrison; her two children, Gary and Jackie Cooper, Sandy and Keith Boyd; grandchildren, Jeff Cooper (Liz Cooper), Candi Amaya (Tony Amaya), Lezley Blood (Patrick Blood), L.J. Cooper (Denise Cooper), Jason Rodman (Anthony Peterson), Ashley McGowan; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Healy; husband, Jim Cooper; son, Jimmy Cooper; and grandson, J.D. Rodman.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.25, at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road Montrose, Colorado.
