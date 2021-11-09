She was a daughter, mother, beloved partner in life , sister, grandmother, aunt and best friend: Amanda Kay Rider. Born to Tim Rider Sr. (Kim Myers) and Nadean Mize on Feb. 10, 1984, she left this life unexpectedly to go live with our Lord on Nov. 5, 2021. Surviving brothers are JC Brown, Timothy Rider Jr., Shane Rider, Anthony Rider and Billy Mize.
Amanda had two daughters with Jason Martinez, Ashley Martinez (Dustin Martinez) and Brandi Martinez, whom she adored. She was a doting grandmother to Damion Martinez. She enjoyed watching him grow and learn.
She had numerous nieces whom she cherished. Amanda leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends.
Amanda settled down with her beloved Dillon Langlois in Montrose, where they shared a home with many memories. She was the first person to call if you needed something and she would figure out a way to help. She loved helping people. She also loved her gardens. Something about watching it grow, gave her peace and solitude. She loved her many animals and always giggled at a new mama hen who stashed her eggs until they hatched.
We will miss you Manda Kay. May you rest in peace and give our lost ones a hug. This isn't goodbye, this is see ya later ...
A viewing for Amanda will be at Crippin Funeral Home on Friday Nov. 12, 2021, from 4-5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Lions Club Park Nov. 13, 2021, from 12 - 3 p.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Amanda Rider; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
