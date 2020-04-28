Amanda Nicolas Sullivan
November 21, 1986 - April 22, 2020
Amanda Nicolas Sullivan was born Nov. 21, 1986 to Augie and Suzie Nicolas in Montrose, Colorado. She passed away on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her three babies, Reagan, Kennedy and McCoy; her mom and dad, Augie and Suzie; her brother Randy (Chelsea Pomeroy); nieces Krooklyn and Paisley; her grandpa, DeLyle (Mary) Rowley, and grandma Pat Nicolas, and many aunts and uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Rosalie Rowley and her grandpa, Octave Nicolas.
Amanda attended Montrose school, graduating from Montrose High School in 2005. She continued her education at Mesa State College in Grand Junction. She earned her degree in accounting, becoming a CPA. She opened her own business, Black Canyon Accounting and Tax, in Montrose.
Amanda’s joy in life were her babies. She loved the outdoors, riding her horses, and working her cattle with her family on the family ranch.
Amanda is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she knows she will be with her loved ones again one day.
A savings account has been set up at the San Juan Mountains Credit Union to benefit her babies. Account #93860 in the name of Augie and Suzie Nicolas. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions can be made to this account; checks need to be made to Augie or Suzie Nicolas.
There will be a celebration of Amanda’s life at a later date, to be announced.
Arrangements are under the care and direction
