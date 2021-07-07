OBITUARY: Amy Ulibarri

Amy Ulibarri
Amy Ulibarri, age 49, passed away on June 26, 2021, in her home in Montrose Colorado. She chose to live out her life in her beloved small town, where she completed her GED and obtained her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Amy had a big heart and a special passion for caring for the elderly. Her smile was magnetic; it captivated not only loved ones, but strangers as well. She loved fishing, musicals, all things Harry Potter, and the TV show Supernatural; her greatest love though was her family. All those who met Amy knew her most prized treasures were being a mom, and her esteemed role as Grandma, a.k.a. GaGa.
Amy is survived by her mother Patricia Garcia (Hawkins); her stepfather Robert Garcia; her daughter Stephanie Ryan (Justman); her brothers Cory Ulibarri, and Brian Ulibarri, her sister Nicole Adamson her nieces Kalee Ulibarri, Dakota Ulibarri, Cheyenne Ulibarri and two grandsons, Jack and Davyn Ryan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home 802 E. Main St. Montrose, Colorado 81401.
