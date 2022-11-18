OBITUARY: Andrea Joann Frisch White

Andrea Joann Frisch White born Sept. 9, 1974, and died Nov. 8, 2022.
Andrea is survived by and was the daughter of Robert Conrad Frisch of Grand Junction and Georgeann Jacobs of Olathe.
She is also survived by her daughters McKayla Ann Frisch and Emily Dana Schneider, along with her husband Charles Alfred White.
Andrea’s life revolved around her love for animals that was instilled in her by her late grandparents Bob and Bea Frisch, who owned a guest ranch starting in the mid-60s on Transfer Road outside Olathe.
As young as 9 years old, Andrea was taking guests from Germany, Pakistan,and around the world on horseback rides up Coal and Dry Creek canyons. Her love for horses never faded. Later, when her grandparents passed, Andrea inherited the ranch and successfully raised cattle for 11 years before she and “Charlie,” as she liked to call her husband, sold the cattle in June to work less and travel more.
Andrea loved to fish and went boating as often as possible in her classic 1966 17-foot cruiser. She also enjoyed her first cruise this summer, which took her and Emily from Miami around the Caribbean.
As the grandmother to McKayla’s three young sons, Wesley, Orion and Adrian, she loved to read to, do puzzles and hold “her boys.” Her grandsons gave her a great deal of love and fulfillment.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Crippin Funeral home 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401. Friends are welcome to attend.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrea White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
