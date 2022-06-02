OBITUARY: Andrea Lawlar

Andrea Lawlar on May 25 left us peacefully at her residence in Montrose, Colorado. She was 78 years old.
Andrea was born in Denver, Colorado, to the late Richard and Iona Lawlar. She was raised in Watford City, North Dakota. The second of four children, raised on the family homestead, a farm girl at heart. Andrea married her first love, Donald Royle. They had three children: John Floyd, Cynthia and Kathy. She worked several retail jobs making friends everywhere she went. Dedicated to raising her children and searching for a new adventure. She was a loving and supportive mother.
Andrea is preceded in death by her parents; Richard and Lona Lawlar, son John Floyd Royle, sister Eloise Harmon and grandson TJ McCluer.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia McCluer (Richard Garcia) and Kathy Royle; grandsons Cole McCluer (Nikki); Nolan Royle (Kimberly); great grandchildren Rana and Riley McCluer; Kendra and Holten McCluer, and Brody and Bentley Royle; many nieces and nephews; sister, Sandra Shell and brother, Ricky and (Shirlene) Lawlar.
Celebration of life to be handled by Crippin Funeral Home June 7 at 10 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrea Lawlar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
