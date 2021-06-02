OBITUARY: Andrew Cole Bean

Andrew Cole Bean
Born on Feb. 24, 1975, Andy entered this world as a surprise to his parents and surpassed many expectations that the world placed on him. He proved to do things on his own timeline through persistence, orneriness, stubbornness, huge smiles, and lots of humor.
Andy attended Northside Elementary, Columbine Middle School, Centennial Junior High, and graduated from Montrose High School in 1996. Many of the handicap improvements throughout the Montrose School District can be attributed to Andy and his family’s desire toward inclusion to integrate him with his peers. He was instrumental in getting ramps installed, improving handicap accessibility, and the elevator installation at Montrose High School.
Although physically limited on Earth, he was still able to enjoy horseback riding, four-wheeling, and time at the family cabin, skiing, relaxing with family, enjoying animals, and attended many sporting events throughout his 46 years. His contagious smile both warmed hearts and fascinated others. He loved to laugh and tattle on siblings, nieces and nephews, and his animals. He was truly the eyes and ears of the family!
Andy taught us many lessons throughout his time with us: to smile uninhibited, to be persistent when you want something, to laugh hard, and to see the humor in all situations. He made his mark on our hearts and will be missed greatly.
Andy is survived by his parents, James and Rita Bean; siblings Airin Adams, Matthew (Pamela) Bean, Shane (Alisha) Bean, and Seth (Sonya) Bean; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close cousins. A celebration of life will be held at Grace Community Church- Montrose on June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m.
