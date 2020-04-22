Andrew Edward Enriquez
April 6, 1945 - April 10, 2020
Andrew Edward Enriquez passed away at his home in Montrose, Colorado on April 10, 2020. He was 75 years old. Ed was born to Andrew Enriquez and Erminda Ulibarri on April 6, 1945 in Montrose, Colorado. He attended Montrose High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.
Edward completed his 4 years in the USMC as a Corporal. In that time, he earned a Purple Heart medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge.
He lived in Southern California for many years working as an ironworker before retiring back to his home town of Montrose. He enjoyed watching all sports and fishing.
Ed is preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Epi Abachiche, sister Veronica Jolley. He is survived by daughter Jeanina Merejil (Corey English), granddaughter Ariya English, sisters Eliza Smith, Vivian (Elicio) Lovato, Mindy (Jim) Heard, Elizabeth(Johnny) Archuleta and Sandra(Gasper) Archuleta.
Services will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.