Andrew Edward Enriquez

April 6, 1945 - April 10, 2020

Andrew Edward Enriquez passed away at his home in Montrose, Colorado on April 10, 2020. He was 75 years old. Ed was born to Andrew Enriquez and Erminda Ulibarri on April 6, 1945 in Montrose, Colorado. He attended Montrose High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Edward completed his 4 years in the USMC as a Corporal. In that time, he earned a Purple Heart medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge.

He lived in Southern California for many years working as an ironworker before retiring back to his home town of Montrose. He enjoyed watching all sports and fishing.

Ed is preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Epi Abachiche, sister Veronica Jolley. He is survived by daughter Jeanina Merejil (Corey English), granddaughter Ariya English, sisters Eliza Smith, Vivian (Elicio) Lovato, Mindy (Jim) Heard, Elizabeth(Johnny) Archuleta and Sandra(Gasper) Archuleta.

Services will be held at a later date.

