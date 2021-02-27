OBITUARY: Andrew George Angle; July 18, 1977 - January 31, 2021

Andrew George Angle

July 18, 1977 — January 31, 2021

Andrew brightened any room with his warm laughter and bright smile. He will be remembered in light of this nieces’ and nephews’ eyes. Andrew will be forever loved.

He is survived by his sisters, Katy Angle Price and Liz Angle Milisch; his mother, Beth Angle; and his father, George Angle.

A memorial will be in Pueblo, Colorado, in late summer or early fall. If anyone would like to attend, please email Katy at owen47993@gmail.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Angle; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

