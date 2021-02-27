OBITUARY: Andrew George Angle; July 18, 1977 - January 31, 2021

Andrew George Angle
July 18, 1977 — January 31, 2021
Andrew brightened any room with his warm laughter and bright smile. He will be remembered in light of this nieces’ and nephews’ eyes. Andrew will be forever loved.
He is survived by his sisters, Katy Angle Price and Liz Angle Milisch; his mother, Beth Angle; and his father, George Angle.
A memorial will be in Pueblo, Colorado, in late summer or early fall. If anyone would like to attend, please email Katy at owen47993@gmail.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Angle; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.