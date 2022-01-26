OBITUARY: Anna B. Espinoza

Anna B. Espinoza
Beautiful wife, mother and grandma, Anna B. Espinoza, of Delta, Colorado, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Anna was born to Phillip and Cleo Sanchez in Montrose, Colorado, on Sept. 17, 1940.
Anna was one of 10 children. She was a daddy’s girl that loved when her dad was home from his shepherding duties. She learned to be a strong and beautiful lady from her mom. She was loved and adored by all her siblings.
By the age of 12, Anna knew who the love of her life was. She had a crush on young Phillip Espinoza, and by the time she was 16, they were married. After living briefly in Uravan, the Montrose area, Rawlins, and Rifle, Phil and Anna finally settled in Delta. This is where they chose to build their life.
Anna loved gardening, camping, boating and fishing. No one could compete with Anna when it came to fishing. She was able to throw her line out and the fish would come straight to it. It was probably because she had such a beautiful spirit that they couldn’t help but be attracted to her light.
Anna was cherished by all who knew her. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. She welcomed everyone into her home and made sure they were fed. Her specialties included chili, beans, tortillas and buñuelos. She also made the best biscochitos and pies. When Anna wasn’t busy taking care of family, she was working at her favorite job, Ace Hardware.
Nothing was more important to Anna than her husband and family. Having five children, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, her heart was full. She was beyond special to her family. Anna could make any of her family feel better by offering them a simple hug, off-tune song, Vicks Vapor Rub or a prayer.
Anna is survived by her best friend and husband of 65 years, Phillip Espinoza Sr; her children Phil/Eddie (Coralee) Espinoza of Delta; Larry Espinoza of Delta; Gary (Lisa) Espinoza of Eckert; Audrey (Leroy) Rodriguez of Montrose; Tim (Michelle) Espinoza of Colorado Springs; 28 grandchildren (in order of families) — Keko (Joleen), Randen (Seroby), Damien, Sofia and Rueben John, Jennifer (Matt), Matthew, Emily, Ericka (Angel), Jazmine (Sam), Nathaniel, Brynn’Lee, Angel, Le’Naya, Gianna (Josie), Bryan (Alyssa), Tarae (Brock), Silver, Tia, Gabriel, Garyn, Gracelynn, Sarah, Markella, Tyler (Jennifer), Eisley, Brandon (Yoko), Easton (Brooke); six siblings, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brothers John and Phillip, sister Lita, and great-granddaughter, Jada Marie.
Funeral services for Anna were held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Rivers Church in Delta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Jude’s in Anna’s name, as that was her favorite charity to give to.