Obituary: Anna Dorene Carkhuff

Anna Dorene Carkhuff

Anna Dorene Carkhuff, 81, died peacefully Monday evening in her home on Dec. 28, 2020. Dorene was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Alder, Mont., to Arthur Long and Doris Ebby Long.

Dorene met her husband, Delbert Carkhuff, in 1962 when she was a telephone switchboard operator, and he was a telephone lineman. They were married soon thereafter. Together they raised their children in Tonopah, Nev., retiring in Montrose in 2000.

Dorene was an avid Bible reader, enjoyed playing the piano and watching old-time cowboy shows. She was well known in the area as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, sharing her faith and love of Jehovah with as many as she could.

Dorene is survived by her four children, Keith, Kathy, Betsy and Paul; son-in-law, Mark Ryszkowski; and grandson, Caleb. Dorene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Delbert D. Carkhuff; and daughter, Cindy.

A public memorial service will be held virtually on Zoom Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. Call or email Jason DeVault at 970-250-4532 or jdaspenent@gmail.com for Zoom meeting ID number and passcode. A breakout room will be organized so family and friends can enjoy warm association.

