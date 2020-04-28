Anna Laura Ady Hayward
November 26, 1926 - April 17, 2020
Anna Laura Ady Hayward was born Nov. 26, 1926 in Goodland, Kansas, the oldest child of Homer Ady and Evelyn Mastin Ady. Known as “Anna Laura” in childhood, “Ann” and also “Anna” by many in her later years, Ann’s earliest recollection was of the family farm in Winona, Kansas.
Like many people living during the Dust Bowl days of the Depression, Ann’s family lost their farm. Settling for a while in Gothenburg, Nebraska during that time, Ann recalled: “When we left Kansas we had a model A Ford coupe pulling a 4-wheeled grain-type trailer, loaded with all our earthly goods. There were crates tied to the side of the trailer and chickens in the crates.”
Ann developed a love for music during her early years. Some of her happiest memories were the times when her mother sang while doing housework. When Ann was in seventh- grade in Deer Trail, the teacher in the little country school taught some of the kids how to play Hawaiian steel guitar. Ann fell in love with the guitar and “whined and cried until the folks finally got that guitar. The teacher thought I did real well and she wanted them to send me to Denver for more lessons, which was out of the question… clear to Denver 60 miles!”
During her childhood years, Ann attended eight different schools in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. She met her future husband Neal Hayward her freshman year of high school in Deer Trail, Colorado. Ann and Neal started dating and were married on May 26, 1944, soon after she graduated.
When Ann and Neal married during World War II he was in the Army Air Corps (now U.S. Air Force) piloting a Flying Fortress B-17 bomber. In late 1944, Neal was deployed to Kimbolton Air Base near Bedford, England, where he and his crew flew combat missions.
During Neal’s assignment in England, their first son, Roy was born in Missouri. At the end of the war, Neal returned home to civilian life and his family. Their sons David, Roger and Duane were born in Kansas.
Neal and Ann lived in Eureka, Kansas then Clifton, Colorado, eventually moving to Montrose, Colorado where they lived the remainder of their years.
Ann had a full-time job as a housewife raising four boys. In addition to working at home, she was the cook for three years at Uncompahgre School, the Riverside Grange Home Economics Chairman for many years and the Colorado State Grange Women’s Activities Chairwoman for the Western Slope for 18 years. Ann was a member of the Grange for 71 years. Neal was a member for 79 years. In 2001, they were both honored as Golden Sheaf Members.
An accomplished seamstress herself, Ann was a Needlework Judge for Mesa and Delta county fairs for 18 years. After their boys grew older, Ann attended and graduated from Beauty College. She had a beauty shop in her home for 20 years, retiring from that job when Neal retired from farming, driving a truck for Crescent Creamery and occasional home remodeling jobs. They bought a camper and spent many enjoyable years traveling.
During her retirement years Ann enjoyed many hobbies, especially painting, music, sewing and reading. Failing eyesight eventually meant that Ann depended on technology for some of her pleasure, often asking Google to play some of her favorite songs. She also enjoyed listening to recorded books.
Ann and Neal were married for more than 70 years. After Neal passed away in November of 2014, Ann remained in their home until she made the decision to move into Spring Creek Chalet Senior Living Home in Montrose. Her apartment on the ground floor had a beautiful view of the lawn, a pond and the San Juans. Even as her eyesight dimmed, Anna could still discern movement and color, especially enjoying the flowers, butterflies and other wildlife that often passed by her window.
Anna appreciated her caregivers at the Chalet, who were like a second family to her. Anna's family would also like to thank her friends and staff for the love and care that they provided.
Ann’s parents, her brother Vernon and her husband Neal preceded her in death.
There will be a memorial gathering of the family sometime this summer. As requested by Neal and Ann before his passing, their ashes will be commingled and scattered by their sons in one of their favorite places in the San Juan mountains.
Ann used to say that she did not want to outlive her children. She lived more than 93 years and got her wish, as all of her boys not only reached adulthood, but are now senior citizens. Surviving descendants are sons, Roy (Mary), David (Janet), Roger (Debbie) and Duane, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
