August 4, 1916 - November 3, 2020
Anna Marie Rottinghaus Suppes passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert. Anna Marie was 104 years young.
Anna Marie was born near Corning, Kansas on August 4, 1916, to Jacob and Marie (Lorson) Rottinghaus. She was the third of 11 children. Anna Marie kept a detailed diary of her adventures. She grew up a tom-boy and could out-run, swim and climb many a boy her age. In 1924 her family moved from Kansas to Powell, WY and in 1928 moved again to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. In the winter of 1933 her family moved to Iowa.
In 1935, Anna Marie joined the convent (Order of St. Francis). While in the convent she started her life’s vocation as a teacher that would last for over 35 years. Due to her health, in 1955 Anna Marie embraced her new life in Colorado and met the love of her life, John Suppes, Jr. They were married on April 17, 1956 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose. John passed away on May 4, 2003.
John and Anna Marie adopted a son, Johnny Suppes, Jr. in 1960. In 1962 they were gifted with a daughter, Mary. They loved their family and were so proud of their son and daughter.
Anna Marie is survived by her daughter, Mary Icenogle of Washington and her children Mark, Michael and Cara; and her son, Johnny Suppes of Nebraska and his children Heather, Felicia, Gabrielle, Sammie Jo and Jonathan Wyatt. She also had 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Edward Geheb and Jerry (Donna) Suppes; and sisters-in-law, Katherine Suppes Linsacum and Rita Rottinghaus.
Anna Marie was preceded in death by her husband, John Suppes and her 10 brothers and sisters, Juanita Engels, Kathleen Knipp, Henry “Bud” Rottinghaus, Raphael “Ray” Rottinghaus, Richard “Dick” Rottinghaus, Sr., Erma Rottinghaus OSF, Ellen Geheb, Beatrice “Betty” Suppes, Robert Rottinghaus, and Alice “Patty” Garnier.
Rosary will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 5 p.m., at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, with Rev. Mark Bettinger presiding. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Cemetery in Montrose.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice P. O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.