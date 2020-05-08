Annie C. Lamunyon
Annie C. Lamunyon, of Naturita, Colorado, passed away April 28, 2020 at Colorow Nursing home in Olathe, Colorado. She had multiple strokes in the last two weeks of her life. She will be buried at the VA cemetery on 29 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. She will be buried with her husband of 46 years, Joseph Douglas Lamunyon.
She was a resident of Colorado, Utah and Los Angeles. She loved her five acres of land in Castle Valley Utah most of all. She lived there for 25 years until she had her first stroke. Then she moved to Montrose Colorado for eight years.
She loved gardening, animal husbandry, quilting, sewing, and square dancing. She had an orchard of 30 fruit trees. A large garden and roses with a lawn. Serially she had three milk cows and four milking goats. Plus a large assortment of other animals.
She made Sheri's wedding dress and matching Easter dresses for daughters when they were young. She also made several quilts.
She loved to hunt, fish and was a dead shot. She was hunting with a friend when she saw a buck no one else could see. Off had she shot it between the eyes at about 200 yards with open sights. She went to a turkey shoot. Nine men, plus her. She won the turkey. We often went to lake Powell and would many times catch 80 or more strippers in a day.
Her God was foremost in her life. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as Relief Society President or as a councilor several times. She also held many other church positions. She taught early morning seminary for seven years at Sylmar, California. She and her husband served a one-year mission to Sacramento, California.
She is survived by two sons, two daughters, four grandsons, one great-grandson.
If possible we will hold a memorial service around June 17, 2021.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
