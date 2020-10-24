OBITUARY: Annita Revoir, December 8, 1951-March 27, 2020

Annita Revoir
December 8, 1951-March 27, 2020
Annita M. Revoir, age 68, passed away at her home in Montrose on March 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Annita was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Dec. 8, 1951, to Albert “A.C.” Revoir, and Ruby (Zanon) Revoir.
She attended school in Montrose until 1968, when the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she went to work as a nurse’s aide at Mesa Manor. In 1978, Annita moved back to Montrose and began working for her brother, Wayne as a manager at A&W Drive. Although she was working during this time she was able to obtain both her GED in 1986 and in 1987 a typist/clerk certification. In 1988, Annita decided to take a new path and started working at Better Hearing of Montrose, moving forward to become board certified in hearing instrument sciences, and start her career as a hearing instrument specialist. She followed this path until 1998 when she became a full time caretaker for her mother Ruby.
Annita liked being outdoors and cherished time spent with her father, hunting and fishing. She also took pride in the little things, such as her vegetable garden and a well-groomed lawn. There was also an extra special place in her heart for all animals and especially her dogs who she loved spoiling in any way possible. Annita was known for her wit and somewhat dry sense of humor. She always got a chuckle out of playing harmless pranks on the kids in the family, who lovingly called her Aunt “NeeNee.”
Annita was preceded in death by her father Albert “A.C.” Revoir and her brother Bert Revoir. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Revoir; brother, Wayne (Elaine) Revoir; two sisters, Cynthia Gibford and Lisa (Rick) Thompson; four nieces, Barbara, Ivey, Amber and Brianna and one nephew, Robert; eight great- nieces and -nephews and nine great-great-nieces and nephews.
No services were held at Annita’s request. However, memorial donations may be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.