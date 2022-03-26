OBITUARY: Anthony E. Wooton

Anthony E. Wooton, 45, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Delta Memorial Hospital (Delta Health) in Delta, Colorado.
Tony was born in Indianapolis, Indiana as a child he lived in Millville, New Jersey. He graduated from Millville Senior High School and attended Averett College in Virginia took two years of physcology. Tony moved to Virginia in 1996. He moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2009. He had a long career in retail management. He became a caregiver to help his wife. Tony met his current wife in early 2004 beginning their 19-year relationship.
Tony was a man of many talents: math, computers, logic and reasoning. He had many hobbies; he enjoyed bowling, gaming PC and consoles, reading mostly fantasy and sci-fi novels. He had many tattoos showing his favorite movie The Crow. He collected art, pictures and other memorabilia on the movie, Star Wars and other gaming memorabilia as well.
Tony is survived by his wife, stepdaughter, son-in-law, three grandchildren, mother, sister, brother-in-law, two nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from noon — 4 p.m. April 23, at the Montrose Elks Lodge. The family is doing a potluck luncheon. Please join us with your memories and stories and bring your favorite dish or dessert.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Wooton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
