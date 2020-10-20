OBITUARY: April Dawn Mason

April Dawn Mason
April 29, 1972 – October 16, 2020
April was born in Montrose on April 29, 1972. She attended and graduated from Olathe School District. She spent her entire life in the Montrose area. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she went home to the LORD on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
April was well known in the community and outlying areas because of her lifelong dedication to her family’s businesses (Star Drive-in Theatre and DeVries Produce Stand). She never met a stranger and always wore a smile. She loved people.
April is survived by her son Christopher (Kailey); a granddaughter Paisley Mason; her parents Richard and Pamela (DeVries) Friend; her brother Randy (Shawnita) Friend; nephew Jack and niece Mary. Also, her companion and soulmate Anthony Mitchell as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by many.
April is preceded in death by her father Leon Mason, grandparents George and Elizabeth DeVries and grandmother Letha Starky.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers from Montrose and Grand Junction who were there for April through her battle.
A visitation for April is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Olathe Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the family with the services.
