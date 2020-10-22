OBITUARY: Arlene Farness, August 30, 1924-October 19, 2020

Arlene Farness
August 30, 1924- October 19, 2020
Another child of the Depression Era, she was born in Iowa City, Iowa on Aug. 30, 1924 to Simon and Martha Akers.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Martin (Judy) of Montrose and a daughter Trudy Martin of New Mexico; step daughters, Patrina Anderson (Paul) of California and Deborah White of Oregon; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Farness; parents, Simon and Martha Akers; her siblings, Rose Chenoweth, Ida Nelson, and Arthur Akers and an infant daughter, Judy.
After serving with her husband as caretakers at the Southwest Bible Camp in Glenwood, New Mexico for more than 30 years, she retired to Montrose and had lived at Homestead since 2014. She enjoyed services at Rosemont Church as well as services at the Homestead with the Morans.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed embroidery, gardening and walking and she could walk the shoes off anyone at the Homestead! Everyone remembers her by her sweet and caring personality and her testimony of her Lord Jesus.
She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Southwest Bible Camp, 8005 Kathryn Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Crippen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Cedar Creek Cemetery.
