OBITUARY: Arlene Rae Eckman

Arlene Rae Eckman
Arlene Rae Eckman (Frick), age 81, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her immediate family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after a short hospitalization.
She was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, on Sept. 5, 1940 to Rudolph and Gertrude Frick. In her teenage years, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and for the following 70+ years maintained her devout Christian faith. Arlene was educated in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, and continued her college education at Minnesota Bible College where she received a Bachelor of Christian Education in 1963. Shortly after graduation, she married Robert Alan Eckman on May 31, 1963. Following their marriage, they moved to Hays, Kansas, where she continued her education at Fort Hays Kansas State University. There, she became certified as an elementary and secondary physical education teacher. She was a naturally gifted athlete.
They moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1969, where she was employed at Montrose RE-1J School District as a PE teacher. Arlene was primarily responsible for establishing women’s competitive sports in the Montrose school district: track, gymnastics, softball, basketball, and volleyball. She also coached some of the women’s high school sports. This accomplishment was done before Title IX. She took a break from teaching to be a stay-at-home mom of three children. During her mothering years, she was found on the field coaching her kids or chasing them around from activity to activity.
She also continued her education to be a certified elementary education teacher. She completed her employment at the Montrose High School supervising the computer lab in the library.
Following retirement, she developed and organized the library at Montrose Christian Church. She was a member of the church choir and directed hand bells, organized and developed the library at the Delta Correctional Center, and volunteered her time by transporting veterans to and from their doctor appointments on the western slope of Colorado with the Disabled American Veterans.
Arlene and her husband, Bob, volunteered many hours at the All the King’s Horses Children Ranch in Benson, Arizona.
Arlene loved to travel. Her family traveled many times to Minnesota and Wisconsin, Lake Powell, Arizona, and enjoyed going on color drives in the fall. Her hobbies included; playing Rummikub, puzzles, socializing, swimming, reading “novels,” gardening, quilting, stained glass, and collecting antique glassware. She especially loved growing the iris flower. She was part of the Montrose Republican Women’s group.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Alan Eckman and lovingly remembered by Erik Eckman (son); Jesse Brown (son-in-law) Kristina Eckman Brown (daughter); as well as their children Jacob Brown (grandson), Nikayla Brown (granddaughter), and Tristen Brown (grandson) along with his wife Libby and daughter Ily (great-granddaughter); Rusty Stark (son-in-law) and Heather Eckman Stark (daughter); along with their children Tegan Stark (granddaughter) and McKenzie Stark (granddaughter), who all reside in Montrose, Colorado. She was a loving aunt to a plethora of nieces and nephews.
A social celebration of Arlene will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Christ Church of the Valley in Montrose.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit organization; All The King’s Horses
Children’s Ranch: 543 South Grapevine Loop; Benson, AZ 5602.