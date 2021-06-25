Arthur ‘Art’ Towers
Arthur (Art) Towers was born in Burlington, Colorado to Marion and Opal Towers. He was the last surviving of the five children: Brother Lester, sister Violet, sister LaVonne, Art, then brother Bob.
Art was raised and graduated High School in Burlington.
Soon after graduation, he married his High School sweetheart Cora Hafer.
It wasn’t long after that his High School business teacher recommended him for a Bank auditor position at The Metropolitan State Bank in Commerce City Colo. This started a career that would last a lifetime.
They raised 5 children, Dale Towers, Gale Hatley (Gene), Debbie Towers,
(Wanda Sellers) Don Towers and Kathy Rossi (Tony)
Soon Art was getting offers from people to do their bookkeeping for them. Art was given a little office in the back of the 5 and dime where he spent many hours doing books for different businesses. Then in 1953 he started doing tax returns. From there, it grew into the business he was still part of the day he passed away 68 years later.
Art wore many other hats in his life. He was a Boy Scout leader for over 18 years, taking kids on canoe trips through Canada.
He also served his County (Adams) very well in volunteering for several things. He was part of the Adams County School Board and served as its president in the 60s. He also was a volunteer fireman for the Adams County Volunteer Fire Dept in a City full of refineries. serving and moving up the ranks to the Fire Chief position which he held from 1973-1975. He served as a board member for the Brighton Federal Savings and Loan.
Art soon decided to sell off the bookkeeping part of his business and concentrate on doing just tax returns because by then he was doing 1,800 returns a season.
After 25 years Art got divorced and decided it was time to move on. He sold his business, moved out and bought a home on S. Parker Road in Parker. There he married Carol Lovato who also had two daughters, Carrie Lovato and Sherry Lovato.
Even though Art sold his business, a lot of his clients decided to follow him and so a new business began out in Parker.
In 1996 Art and Carol decided to “retire” to the western slope town of Montrose. He turned the business over to his daughters, Debbie and Gale who opened a new office in the Cottonwood Center just a few miles north.
Art and Carol came from Montrose every couple of weeks still during the busy tax season to help out at the office. That all had to change in 2006 when Art had his 2 TIA’s and shortly after that going through a 5-bypass heart surgery. By then the Parker office had grown into a full and thriving financial office. Art and Carol still ran a portion of the business from their home in Montrose.
Art got bladder cancer in June 2020. He had undergone a couple series of treatments which really weakened him. He had just finished the second set of treatments when he contracted COVID.
He just did not have the strength to hang on. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Art leaves behind his wife Carol of 40 years, his 5 children and two step children. Eleven grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at the Abundant Life Church, 2430 E. Niagara, on Saturday July 10 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following.
