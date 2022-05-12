Arthur ‘Curtis’ Robinson
October 31, 1933 – May 1, 2022
He was known to his friends as Curt, and was born 88 years ago in Blanca, a small town in Costilla County, found in the San Luis Valley near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. One of five children, he was raised in humble surroundings in an old farmhouse with no plumbing, one small woodstove, and walls through which he could see daylight.
He worked on the family farm and helped his dad raise sheep. In his youth, he spent one summer alone on the Uncompahgre Plateau as a sheepherder. With no firearm, only his horse and favorite dog, he defiantly fought off coyotes in a fiercely hard-won battle. Curt faced every challenge in life with this same swift intellect and grit! Raised by a farmer and a schoolteacher, he learned to love demanding work as well as the importance of knowledge and education. From an early age, he knew he wanted to be successful, yet that never meant leaving behind the values of humility and simplicity that formed early in his character. Knowing the farming life was not for him, he set his goal on a college education which his parents could not afford.
Curt received his childhood education at the old schoolhouse in Mosca, near the Great Sand Dunes. He was handsome and athletic, loved sports, and broke his back during a school football game. He said recovery was difficult but also taught him perseverance. School is also where he met Norma Page. He tagged along (uninvited) on her date with another boy to the local carnival, and then hot-wired the young man’s car and stole Norma away … The rest was history.
He graduated high school in 1951, enrolling at Adams State University in Alamosa, working various jobs alongside his studies to pay his way. By 1953, he ran out of money and was forced to leave school. He was at once drafted into the U. S. Army due to the ongoing Korean War. He was stationed at the Artillery and Guided Missile Center in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He trained also with the 3rd Armored Division in Fort Knox, Kentucky as a Unit Supply Specialist. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his time of service. He always believed God’s hand was upon him as he was one of only two men from his battalion who were held from actual combat. Curt was honorably discharged in March 1956.
Curt and Norma were married in August that same year, and with the aid of the G.I. Bill, he attended Western Colorado University in Gunnison, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He was hired by Dalby, Wendland & Co. and moved with his wife to Grand Junction. He became a certified public accountant in 1960. Within one year, Curt was promoted to partner. In 1974, he moved his family to Montrose to govern the newly created branch office. He would rise to the positions of president and director until his retirement in 1995.
Curt and Norma were married for 28 years and raised four children together. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1985, but they remained friends throughout life. Curt was married again in 1986 to Lola Hopson, who brought her teenage children into the mix. The family was blessed by this addition, and Curt always treated Lola’s children as his own. He and Lola were married 13 years until her death from cancer in 1999. He married Rose Pierson in 2000, and they were married 22 years until his death.
During the past 50-plus years, Curt has donated generously of his time, abilities, resources and money to organizations throughout Montrose and the Western Slope, seeking no recognition or payment.
He was a major donor and founder of local projects which still enable our community to thrive, bringing a better way of life to all. New businesses have been established in Montrose and remain successful today because he helped purchase the real estate they needed and then donated the land as an invaluable step up!
He was a founder and major donor of the Montrose Community Foundation, Academic Booster Club, A+BC Endowment Trust, Montrose Rotary Club Endowment Scholarship Fund; and helped build parks and recreation areas for our children, including Rotary Park, the Cerro Summit Recreation Area, the Montrose Skate Park, and the Montrose High School track and football field. He was a key contributor for the Birthing Center at Montrose Regional Health, Baldridge Hall at United Methodist Church, and HopeWest Center for Hope.
For years, Curt also volunteered his time and accounting services at no charge to various organizations, including the Montrose Medical Mission and the Montrose Community Foundation. Curt never stopped giving generously to others! His legacy is all around us and signifies him as one of a vanishing breed of men.
Curt was well-known for being able to fix anything. He had a genuine gift for investing and finances. He was an avid golfer, an adventurous outdoors person, and a great cook who held the secret to the finest prime rib you could ever eat. Even at the young age of 88, Curt had many plans and was actively working. He never, ever believed anything was beyond his reach or ability.
This influential leader and visionary heart of Montrose passed away quietly in his home after a six-year battle with cancer. Not once did he complain or require consolation. Curt was a man who never hesitated, never looked back, who always set his sights on the future. He was proud of his family, his work-ethic, his career, and his community. He believed your significance comes only from what you build, what you give, what you teach, how you empower others, and your ability to lead by example.
It was never his name he wished memorialized. He looked only to build a better future for his children and his community. He was content with who he was, what he was and where he was. He trusted God and knew peace. This speaks well of a man.
Curt was preceded in death by his mom and dad; three sisters, one brother, his first and second wives, one son (Steven), Lola’s son (Daniel) and Rose’s daughter (Jill).
He is survived by his wife (Rose); three daughters (Carla, Connie and Cindy), one son (Gary); Lola’s daughter (Penny); Rose’s daughters (Collette and Pam); four beloved grandchildren (Wyatt, Allana, Paige and Ryan); plus, a multitude of step-grandchildren, family and friends who will forever miss his presence in our lives. His legacy will live on through our willingness to emulate his example to generously give back to the world and to persevere regardless of whatever struggles we face.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at the Montrose Christian Church on Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Lunch reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, Montrose Lighthouse Inc., or any local organization or charity of your choice. As Curt would say, “Stay informed and get involved!”
Crippin Funeral Home is aiding the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.