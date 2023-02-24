OBITUARY: Arthur Frank Medina

Arthur “Art” Frank Medina was called to be with Father God on Friday February the third, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on April 21, 1941, to Vicente Medina and Cecelia Archuleta in Monte Vista, Colorado.
Art then married the love of his life Christina Maria Jiron on May 19, 1962. Arthur worked as a rancher in Sargent, Colorado. He then moved his family to Montrose, Colorado, and worked the hard rock mines in Silverton and Telluride, Colorado. After closing of the mines, he proceeded to work for the school district, Columbine Middle School as a custodian. All the staff and kids adored him.
Arthur is survived by his wife Tina; daughters Audrey Medina, Berlinda Medina (Chencho Morales); granddaughter Leslie Lucero- Nevarez; great-granddaughters Maribel and Lyanna Nevarez; great-grandson Isaac Nevarez (Buddy; Malaina Nevarez (Honey), and his only surviving sister, Betty Gonzales.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Anthony Medina; siblings Lillian, Charlotte, Teddy, Sammy, Lucy and Sofie. Arthur served in the Army National Guard Reserves from 1959 to 1966, with an Honorable Discharge from the Army of the United States. He loved fishing, casinos in New Mexico, WWE wrestling and the Dallas Cowboys.
He was laid to rest in Monte Vista, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2023. There will be a memorial service for him in Montrose at a later date. Arthur F. Medina, you will be so missed.
