OBITUARY: Arthur Frank Medina

Arthur “Art” Frank Medina was called to be with Father God on Friday February the third, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on April 21, 1941, to Vicente Medina and Cecelia Archuleta in Monte Vista, Colorado.

Art then married the love of his life Christina Maria Jiron on May 19, 1962. Arthur worked as a rancher in Sargent, Colorado. He then moved his family to Montrose, Colorado, and worked the hard rock mines in Silverton and Telluride, Colorado. After closing of the mines, he proceeded to work for the school district, Columbine Middle School as a custodian. All the staff and kids adored him.

