Arthur ‘Howard’ Trentman
Howard Trentman was born in Delphos, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1930, and passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 of a worn-out, much-used heart at the age of 89.
He graduated high school and joined the U.S. Navy in 1949, which provided him the passion of sailing and becoming a master diver. He worked as a machinist, meter man at multiple power companies, and excelled as a master craftsman. Howard was a kind and generous friend who loved to help others.
He originally moved to Montrose in 1957.
He was preceded in death by Norma Trentman, his soulmate for half a century. Howard was survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Gruber and Katherine Norris; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In respect of his wishes, there will be no service. He will be truly missed.
