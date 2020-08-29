Arthur LeRoy Bates
Our beloved father and husband Arthur LeRoy Bates (LeRoy) was born on April 9, 1937, in Tekamah, Nebraska, to Arthur Allen and Vernon Lois Bates. They resided there until LeRoy was approximately 3. His father was a renowned Chevrolet painter and was given the opportunity to transfer to Golden, Colorado, and work for Golden Chevrolet. They first lived with his uncle Herold in their basement and then were able to move a few times before his parents purchased a house that would become their family home.
He spent his childhood in Golden, Colorado and graduated from Golden Senior High in the spring of 1955. After high school he gained employment with the United States Post Office in Golden, Colorado. This would be his lifelong career until his retirement in the fall of 1992.
LeRoy married at a young age and to this union he was blessed with four children: Rodney LeRoy, Duane Wesley, Connie Jean, (Walter Rogers) Marylee Darlene (Charles Freudenthal). LeRoy created many precious memories with each of his children that included hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He made it a priority to take each of us individually on hunting adventures. What adventures they were. Each of the children have very special stories, some of which are inappropriate to write. If you knew LeRoy, you would understand.
It’s been family tradition to restore old Chevy trucks, a memory each of us will cherish. This tradition was started with his father. LeRoy carried on this tradition as a hobby and used it as a supplemental income while his children were small. Both of his boys as well as a few grandchildren have had the opportunity to work beside him restoring vehicles of their own.
LeRoy loved nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren, spending numerous hours in his shop with them. He always made sure we had well maintained vehicles. He taught us everything, including his girls how to change the oil, check the fluids and change the tires. He always told us that if we needed help he was a phone call away. All of us have had the privilege of driving our first vehicle that he spent blood, sweat and tears on so we could drive vehicles we would be proud of.
On Aug. 19, 1978 he married the love of his life, Geraldine, (Geri) in Grand Junction, Colorado. It was a surprise ceremony during a family reunion on the bride’s side. Both of her children, Diana Lynn and Stacey Marian, were in attendance. Through their marriage their family of six blended well.
Many cherished memories have been created through their 43 years together. Some of Geri’s favorites are the times they spent with gatherings of friends and family. We made it a tradition to have an open house Christmas Eve, where all were welcome. Holidays were always special. Geri spent numerous hours in the kitchen (doing women’s work) creating LeRoy’s favorite meals always followed by a dessert. LeRoy didn’t have a favorite dessert, he loved all of them.
Upon LeRoy’s retirement in 1992 they purchased a home in Montrose, Colorado. They moved to the western slope from Golden, Colorado. His retirement was the happiest part of his life where he enjoyed spending all of his time with family and friends. Many board meetings were held in his shop where the guys solved many issues. Life was always a little bit sweeter after their board meetings.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, six children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and one more on the way. He is also survived by three siblings, Donald Bates (Susan), Kathy Brunsilius (Larry), and Patricia Bates and many nieces and nephews.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121
In celebration and honor of LeRoy’s life there will be a service at 2 p.m. Sept. 4, at the Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1721 H Road, Delta, CO, 81416.
