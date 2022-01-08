OBITUARY: Arthur Lund

Arthur Lund
Arthur Leroy Lund was born Nov. 10, 1940 in Hotchkiss, Colorado, to Walter and Esther Lund. Art passed away on Jan.4, 2022.
Graduating from Paonia High School in 1958, he went on to the University of Denver, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1962 and later obtained an MBA in 1987 from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado.
On March 18, 1961, Art married his high school sweetheart – Barbara Jane Livingston. Together, they raised two sons, Shawn (Yvonne) Lund and Tim (Diane) Lund. They shared a wonderful life together as a family. The two most important things to Art and Barbara were family and their faith in Jesus Christ.
Art had many hobbies and interests. For instance, his love for the outdoors and photography were pursued together to become a life-long, favorite past-time. His sense of adventure was also shown when he organized a large multigenerational family trip, composed of ages 6 to 56, hiking across the Grand Canyon in 1973. Fond memories of this trip have lasted a lifetime. Art also passed along a love of hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, archery, fly fishing, hunting and more.
He was a voracious reader with the belief that if you want to know something, you can probably find it in a book. An example of this is reading everything he could get his hands on related to computers because he was tasked with installing the first mainframe computer at School District 51 even though he had no background in computer science. A love of reading is one more of the many traits passed on to his children.
Art was raised to have a very strong work ethic. He grew up working in his family’s fruit orchard and packing facility, from a very young age. The lessons learned from this experience were transferred to all of his endeavors.
He had various careers such as teaching, working for the US Forest Service, the coal, oil and gas industries, business and accounting services. He was also very active in his church teaching Sunday School and playing in the church orchestra. He was also a parent volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, and was active with The Gideons International passing out Bibles and speaking in churches.
In addition to his wife and two sons, Art is survived by his brother, Roger (Sheila) Lund of Syracuse, New York; three grandchildren: Lauren (Dustin) Byler, Andrew Lund, Rachel (Cullen) Miller and four great-grandchildren: Tayler and Jax Byler, Annaleigh and Emberli Gatt.
A celebration of his life will be at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose, Colorado, at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. A graveside service will be held at an earlier time for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
