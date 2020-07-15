Arthur O. Orjias
June 10, 1931 - June 20, 2020
Arthur O. Orjias of Delta died June 20, 2020. He was 89.
He and his twin sister, Ramona, were born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 10, 1931, to Theodore and Ramona (Sosa) Orjias. He spent his childhood in New Orleans.
He entered the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and obtained his GED and a two-year college equivalency.
Arthur lived in Florida before moving to Olathe in 1971 to 1987, then moved to Delta.
He worked for Pan American Airlines for 22 years. In 1981 he built and owned his own fixed base operation, which he operated until 1995.
Arthur enjoyed reading non-fiction books, sketching, listening to semi-classical music, collecting model airplanes. He enjoyed sharing what he knew from the Bible with others.
He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall in Delta.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Terrie) Orjias of Delta; two sons, Arthur G. Orjias (Sandi) of Delta and John M. Orjias (Robin) of Newton, Iowa; a daughter, Barbara E. Kluksdahl (Ken) of Castle Rock; and an older brother, Ted Orjias of Tallulah, Louisiana; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, and younger sister, Roberta.
He will be missed very much.
