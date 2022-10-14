Ascención Zavala
Ascención Zavala passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. She was 76.
Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cedaredge, Colorado at 11 a.m., Saturday Oct. 15. Services will be live-streamed via Zoom for family and friends unable to attend.
Ascención Zavala was born on July 6, 1946, to Maura Aviles de Pacheco and Juan Pacheco in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. Ascención at the age of 16 went to live with her aunt in Los Ángeles, California, where she began attending meetings and studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 1967 she dedicated her life to Jehovah God and got baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. For the next 54 years she faithfully and loyally served her God Jehovah.
On May 18, 1968 Ascención married Carlos Zavala Sr.; they had five children, Carlos Jr., Miriam, Eunice, Jonathan and Vivian. During her first pregnancy Ascención quit her employment to raise a family. Ascención was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She was known for her altruistic desire to help others, housing family and sometimes even strangers. Ascención was hospitable, industrious, generous, empathetic and kind. She had a gift for gardening and enjoyed cooking new dishes. She loved animals and appreciated Jehovah’s wonderful creation. She loved her five children and her 10 grandchildren very much.
Ascención was preceded in death by her father Juan Pacheco of Walsenburg, Colorado; her grandson Caleb W. Mendiola from Delta, Colorado, and her son Carlos I. Zavala from Los Angeles. She is survived by seven sisters, six brothers, three daughters, one son, nien grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be dearly missed by her entire family and all those whose lives she touched.
We look forward to seeing her again very soon for Jehovah promises:
“Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life” — John 5:28,29
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
