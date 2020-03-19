Audrey Harvey

Audrey Harvey passed away March 12, 2020 at the San Juan Living Center in Montrose, Colorado. She was 88.

Audrey was born on May 2, 1931 in Olathe, Colorado from the union of Robert and Mary Barks. She spent her childhood in Olathe and graduated from the Olathe High School.

She married Robert Harvey on Nov. 22, 1956 at the Olathe Baptist Church and he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1987 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Audrey was a member of the Rosemont Baptist Church and she enjoyed taking walks and camping.

She leaves behind a son, Kevin Harvey of Montrose, Colorado; a daughter, Coleen Harvey of Krakow, Poland; a sister, Beverly Field of Montrose, Colorado, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Audrey's life will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Rosemont Baptist Church with Pastor Rolland Kenneson officiating. If there are any changes to this service time or day please refer to the Martin Mortuary website.

