August Nicola
August ‘Augie’ Nicolas
August George “Augie” Nicolas, 88, of Montrose, a prominent rancher in Montrose and Gunnison Counties, died Sept. 17, 2022, in Grand Junction from complications following surgery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 23, at Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday at Grand View Cemetery with Pastor Rick Hale presiding.
Augie was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Price, Utah a son of Auguste Francois Nicholas and Sophie Prell. Ranching was a huge part of his life. He began at an early age, after caring for his father when his father had a stroke. Augie ranched all his life.
Augie spent his childhood in Montrose and Cimarron and graduated from Montrose High School. He served with the Army National Guard during the Cuban Missile crisis, but otherwise lived and ranched in the Montrose area.
As was the case of many in his generation, Augie grew up fast. Neighbors remember seeing what looked like a pickup truck driving itself, when, in fact it was Augie, driving the vehicle as a child, sitting on a pillow. Even with the pillow he was barely able to see over the dash.
When he wasn’t attending school, he was helping with chores and other projects on the family’s ranch. In high school he spent his weekends checking sheep camps in Green River, Utah, leaving shortly after school ended and returning Sunday evenings in anticipation of school the next day.
Augie loved being outdoors — hunting and anything ranch related. He wasn’t idle, ever, but worked hard and played hard.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. the Colorado Wool Growers Association, and the Elks Lodge.
Because his free time was limited, Augie enjoyed it more than most people and was open to participating in mischief when the opportunity presented itself. On a return trip from a stock show in Denver, while in high school, he and a handful of fellow classmates jumped out the back door of a school bus and spent the night in Gunnison. This stunt likely earned him extra chores but was a memory he would chuckle about from time to time.
Another time that allowed for less work and more play was when he was stationed at St. Lewis Military Base in Washington State. During this time, he attended the World’s Fair, toured Victoria island and enjoyed deep sea fishing.
Despite leading a busy life Augie enjoyed his time outdoors and attended family gatherings and social events was much as possible. His favorite phrase to start a conversation was “Well, what do you know?” and he liked making a fake, confused look (rolling his eyes, shrugging his shoulders and smiling) to make people laugh when a conversation became too heavy.
He has seven brothers and sisters, all of whom are deceased. They are Auguste Jr., who died as a toddler, Octave Nicolas, Paul Nicolas, Violette Crawford, Marguerite Owens, Jenny Peth and Aime Berry.
Surviving are Augie’s wife, the former Sherry Lynn Drake, and a daughter, Claudette Ann Nicolas. Augie and Sherry Lynn were married June 3, 1961, in Montrose and this year observed their 61st anniversary. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Brian Nicolas. He will be missed by many.
Donations in Augie’s name may be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, or The Shepherd’s Hand (meal delivery) P.O. Box 3854, Montrose, CO 81402.