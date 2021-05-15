OBITUARY: Avelina G. Martinez

Avelina G. Martinez
Avelina G. Martinez, 96, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on May 11, 2021.
Avelina was born on April 29, 1925 in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico. She married Silvano Martinez on Sept. 22, 1951 in Rifle, Colorado. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was the last survivor of her generation. Her favorite saying was “I hate to cook, but I sure like to eat!”
Avelina is preceded in death by her parents Juan and Francisquida; two brothers, Manuel and Art Garcia; four sisters, Sara Martinez, Piedad Sanches, Mary Samora, and Grace Fernandez. Avelina was cared for by her niece Maria Blea, and then by Joe and Lena Martinez.
A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
