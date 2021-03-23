OBITUARY: Baby Waylon Keith Swanson

Baby Waylon Keith Swanson
“Sometimes God picks a flower that’s
still in full bloom.
Sometimes the flower that is chosen,
We feel he’s picked too soon.
We’re at peace knowing; in God’s
heavenly garden,
He has placed the ones we treasure.
You have changed our lives forever.”
– Unknown
One of God’s most purest and precious creations, Waylon Keith Swanson, passed away in the comfort of his daddy’s arms on March 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was surrounded in love by his father, grandmother and one of his uncles as the Lord came to retrieve him and carry him home to Heaven. Waylon’s short but beautiful life began at 24 weeks old on March 10, 2021 in Montrose, Colorado, and he graced us with his presence for an amazing three days that has had an everlasting impact on many, many people.
Waylon’s perfection was the product of his parents’, Jacob Keith Swanson and Celeste Renee (Ratliff) Swanson, perfect love for each other. They met in early 2011 and eventually married Oct. 1, 2016. Jake and Celeste were madly in love and their relationship was truly the envy of anyone who saw them together or even just heard them talk about one another, which they did a lot. Essentially, the pureness of Waylon’s soul was truly conceived out of the pureness of his parents’ love for each other.
The miracle of Waylon was made possible by all of the paramedics, Flight for Life staff, nurses and doctors in Montrose and Grand Junction that did absolutely everything they could to help baby Waylon. If it wasn’t for these divine angels on Earth, Waylon wouldn’t have had the opportunity to spend three days with his father and grandmother. So from all of Waylon’s family we are forever grateful for not only your care and attention to Waylon but also for your tireless efforts to care for everyone you have and will in the future!
Not very many people had the pleasure of meeting Waylon in person, however his existence had such a profound impact on so many people that brought out the best in each and every one of them. The am
ount of love, support, and most importantly prayers received for Waylon, especially from people who didn’t even know him or his family, proved how special not only the Montrose and surrounding Western Slope community is, but also people from around the country as well. For only being in this world for three days he touched more lives than most people do in an entire lifetime. And in return, those same people touched Waylon’s family’s lives beyond measure. So to all of you, Waylon’s family is forever grateful for everyone’s miraculous kindness and support.
Waylon, you are an inspiration to us all! Rest in peace, little man.
Waylon was preceded in death by his celestial mother, Celeste Renee (Ratliff) Swanson, who helped God welcome him to Heaven.
Waylon is survived by his father Jacob Keith Swanson; grandparents Tom and Jenny Swanson; grandfather Glenn E. Ratliff; uncle Trevor (Gina) Ratliff; aunts, Kara Ratliff (Justin Harrington), all of Montrose, Gabby Ratliff, Tacoma, Washington, Jackie Ratliff (Joe Davis), Grand Junction, Colorado; uncle Dylan Swanson of Butte, Montana; cousins, Caleb White, Calvin Ratliff, and Ryan Ratliff, Makynna Ratliff, Laynie Parnell, and Kylie Swanson.
There will be a celebration of life for Celeste and Waylon at a future date.
Arrangements are being handled under the care of Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose.
