Barbara Bichon

Barbara Bichon

Barbara Bichon

Barbara (Barb) Ann Bichon, 80, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?