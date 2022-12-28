Barbara (Barb) Ann Bichon, 80, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away at home on Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Barb was born in Hannibal, Missouri to William and Barbara Arnold on June 27, 1942. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1960 and went on to earn a degree in Education from Kirksville State Teaching College. Barb was a Special Education teacher at Lampasas High School in Lampasas, Texas, and Delta High School in Delta, Colorado. Upon her retirement from teaching, she created and operated the ever popular BB Glass Creations, painting and selling glassware at Colorado farmers markets and craft fairs. She was an amazing cook and could always be found working in her yard and garden. She also enjoyed entertaining and spending time with family and friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and William, and two brothers Richard (Bud) Arnold and Jack Arnold.
Barb is survived by her brother Dale Arnold of Chillicothe, Missouri; son Robert Bichon; son Christopher Bichon (Cheri); and son Brady Bichon (Nicole). Barb has three grandchildren Lexi Bichon, Bodin Bichon, and Griffin Bichon.
Above all Barb adored dogs, especially her pup Bella. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N Townsend Ave, Montrose, CO 81401, 970-240-1487. Per her wishes, there will not be a service.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the amazing nurses and staff at Hope West Hospice and for their support in her final days.
Crippin Funeral is assisting Mrs. Bichon’s family.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone